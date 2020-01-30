39 killed in Burkina massacre





Unofficial tolls from the massacre, which came to light on Tuesday, had given up to 50 dead.

"Sweep operations by the defence and security forces in the zone have confirmed the death of 39 of our fellow citizens in this cowardly and barbarous attack," government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a statement.

The attack took place on Saturday in the northern province of Soum, on the front line of a deadly jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali. A resident in the nearby town of Bourzanga, quoting survivors, told AFP by phone on Tuesday: "Terrorists surrounded the people at the village market, before separating them into two groups. -AFP

















OUAGADOUGOU, Jan 29: A jihadist attack on a village in northern Burkina Faso at the weekend, in which men were separated from women and then massacred, left 39 dead, the government said on Wednesday.Unofficial tolls from the massacre, which came to light on Tuesday, had given up to 50 dead."Sweep operations by the defence and security forces in the zone have confirmed the death of 39 of our fellow citizens in this cowardly and barbarous attack," government spokesman Remis Fulgance Dandjinou said in a statement.The attack took place on Saturday in the northern province of Soum, on the front line of a deadly jihadist insurgency that has spread from neighbouring Mali. A resident in the nearby town of Bourzanga, quoting survivors, told AFP by phone on Tuesday: "Terrorists surrounded the people at the village market, before separating them into two groups. -AFP