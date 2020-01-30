Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:58 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Foreign News

Two killed in anti-CAA protest in West Bengal

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

KOLKATA, Jan 29: Two people were killed and at least three others sustained bullet injuries when some locals opened fire and hurled crude bombs on a group of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.
The deceased have been identified as Anarul Biswas (55), who died on the spot, and Salauddin Sheikh (17), who succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The three injured have been admitted to hospital.
The incident happened near Sahebnagar market in the Jalangi police station area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.
The protesters claim that the attackers belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but the ruling party has denied any role in the incident.
"There is no instruction from our party to suppress any anti-CAA or anti-NRC movement. We firmly deny the involvement of any of our party leaders in the incident.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Netanyahu formally indicted
26 killed in Indian bus crash
39 killed in Burkina massacre
Modi says India can defeat Pakistan ‘in 10 days’
Two killed in anti-CAA protest in West Bengal
Britain hands in Brexit file as ‘au revoir’
Battle for witnesses looms as defence rests in Trump trial
What’s in Trump’s long delayed Middle East peace plan


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft