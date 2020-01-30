Two killed in anti-CAA protest in West Bengal





The deceased have been identified as Anarul Biswas (55), who died on the spot, and Salauddin Sheikh (17), who succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The three injured have been admitted to hospital.

The incident happened near Sahebnagar market in the Jalangi police station area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.

The protesters claim that the attackers belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but the ruling party has denied any role in the incident.

"There is no instruction from our party to suppress any anti-CAA or anti-NRC movement. We firmly deny the involvement of any of our party leaders in the incident. -HT



















KOLKATA, Jan 29: Two people were killed and at least three others sustained bullet injuries when some locals opened fire and hurled crude bombs on a group of protesters demonstrating against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.The deceased have been identified as Anarul Biswas (55), who died on the spot, and Salauddin Sheikh (17), who succumbed to his injuries on way to hospital. The three injured have been admitted to hospital.The incident happened near Sahebnagar market in the Jalangi police station area of Murshidabad district in West Bengal.The protesters claim that the attackers belonged to the Trinamool Congress (TMC), but the ruling party has denied any role in the incident."There is no instruction from our party to suppress any anti-CAA or anti-NRC movement. We firmly deny the involvement of any of our party leaders in the incident. -HT