Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:58 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Foreign News

Britain hands in Brexit file as ‘au revoir’

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

BRUSSELS, Jan 29: Britain's ambassador to the European Union passed documents formalizing Brexit to a senior EU official on Wednesday, hours before European lawmakers are due to sign off on a deal that will see Britain finally quit the bloc on Friday.
Three-and-a-half years after Britons voted to leave, a smiling Tim Barrow handed over a dark blue leather file embossed with the emblem of the United Kingdom, against a backdrop of British and EU flags at the bloc's Brussels headquarters.
The European Parliament is due to give its final consent to the EU-UK Brexit deal at 1700 GMT, after which lawmakers will throw an "Au Revoir" party for their 73 departing colleagues.
After protracted and often tortuous divorce talks, the UK will leave the club it joined in 1973 at midnight Brussels time (2300 GMT) on Friday, when British flags will be removed from EU offices and the EU flag lowered on the British premises there.
On his last working day as a member of the European Parliament, leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage told reporters there was "no going back" once the UK leaves.
"The UK didn't fit, we'd be better off out," he said, describing euroscepticism as a settled view in the UK, where the 2016 referendum was won by a narrow 52 to 48 percent margin.
While Farage was beaming, his compatriot Jude Kirton-Darling, a socialist member of the Parliament, held back tears.
"It's probably the saddest day of my life so far. Brexit is something that attacks the very foundation of our identity," said Kirton-Darling, who plans to stay in Brussels with her Belgian husband.
She wore a red-and-blue scarf with EU and British flags on it and a caption reading "Always United".
Barrow will become Britain's foreign ambassador to the EU and the UK's Permanent Representation, or UKRep, will become a foreign mission - already dubbed "UKmissEU" by some.    -REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Netanyahu formally indicted
26 killed in Indian bus crash
39 killed in Burkina massacre
Modi says India can defeat Pakistan ‘in 10 days’
Two killed in anti-CAA protest in West Bengal
Britain hands in Brexit file as ‘au revoir’
Battle for witnesses looms as defence rests in Trump trial
What’s in Trump’s long delayed Middle East peace plan


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft