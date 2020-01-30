Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:58 PM
Battle for witnesses looms as defence rests in Trump trial

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan 29: The fight over calling witnesses to testify in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial intensified on Tuesday after Trump's lawyers closed their defence calling the abuse of power charges against him politically motivated.
Democrats sought to have the Senate subpoena former White House national security advisor John Bolton to provide evidence after leaks from his forthcoming book suggested he could supply damning evidence against Trump.
But Republicans threatened to demand that Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his son Hunter also testify, in a move aimed at damaging the party's possibly best chance of defeating Trump in the November election.
"If people want witnesses, we're going to get a lot of witnesses," said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham.
At only the third ever presidential impeachment trial in US history, Trump's lawyers closed out their three-day defence in the Senate by calling for a speedy acquittal of Trump and accusing Democrats of bringing politically motivated charges in an attempt to reverse his 2016 election victory.
"What they are asking you to do is to throw out a successful president, on the eve of an election, with no basis and in violation of the constitution," Trump's lead counsel Pat Cipollone said.
"The American people are entitled to choose their president," he told the senators sitting as the jury. "We urge the Senate to reject these articles of impeachment."    -AFP


