What’s in Trump’s long delayed Middle East peace plan





WHAT DOES THE PLAN SAY?

Under Trump's proposals, the United States will recognize Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank. The White House released a statement immediately after Trump's televised address outlining the main points:

WHY WAS IT RELEASED NOW?

Critics say both Trump and Netanyahu are intent on diverting attention away from domestic troubles. Trump has been impeached and is on trial in the U.S. Senate, while Netanyahu was indicted on corruption charges in November. Both deny wrongdoing.

They also face re-election campaigns - Netanyahu in March and Trump in November. Netanyahu twice tried and failed to secure a majority in the Israeli parliament last year.

Trump repeatedly delayed the launch of his plan to avoid causing election problems for Netanyahu because of the likelihood that any concessions on settlements or Palestinian statehood would create problems for him among his right-wing voter base.

But Trump faces his own political clock and could ill-afford to wait for months for Israel to decide its next prime minister, according to a source familiar with the peace team's thinking.

WHAT ARE ITS CHANCES?

The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014. Enduring obstacles include the expansion of Israeli settlements on occupied land over decades, and generations of mutual suspicion.

In November, the United States reversed decades of policy when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington no longer regarded Israeli settlements in the West Bank as a breach of international law.

Palestinians and most of the international community view the settlements as illegal under international law. Israel disputes that. The past two decades have also seen the rise to power in Gaza of the armed Islamist movement Hamas, which is formally committed to Israel's destruction and is in the midst of a decades-long power struggle with the Western-backed Palestinian Authority, headed by President Mahmoud Abbas.

WHAT WAS THE REACTION?

Speaking after Trump in Washington, Netanyahu described the announcement as "a historic day." He compared Trump's plan to U.S. President Harry Truman's 1948 recognition of the state of Israel.

"On this day, you became the first world leader to recognize Israel's sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria that are vital to our security and central to our heritage," he added, using the Biblical names for the West Bank. -REUTERS



























