US developing vaccine against deadly China virus





The US government is keen to place its own teams on the ground to review the raw data and learn more about the pathogen, which has so far claimed more than 100 lives.

"We have already started at the NIH and with many of our collaborators on the developing of a vaccine," National Institutes of Health (NIH) official Anthony Fauci told reporters.

The process would take three months to start the first trial, three more months to gather data, before being able to move into its second phase, and is being undertaken by the biotech firm Moderna.

"But we are proceeding as if we will have to deploy a vaccine," said Fauci.

"In other words, we're looking at the worst scenario that this becomes a bigger outbreak."

China was severely criticized for its handling of the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic of 2002-03, which claimed hundreds of lives, mostly on the mainland and in Hong Kong.

During that health emergency, scientists had begun to develop a vaccine, but it was never deployed, Fauci said.

Separately, the chief scientific officer of Johnson & Johnson told AFP that his company was also developing a vaccine. -AFP





















