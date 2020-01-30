

Varieties of Parasites in Bong Joon Ho’s Film

filmmaker and film jury Bong Joon Ho's metaphorical film Parasite is an Acid-Black Comedy that eats the Mind. The entire 132 minutes of this film's runtime put me through so many different emotional states and did so without ever feeling confused or totally inconsistent. What keeps you rapt in Parasite is the visual wit - every individual shot distils the movie's insanely suspenseful theme. Cleanly and efficiently constructed, Parasite takes perverse pleasure in scamming the rich during its leisurely, funny first half, and that pleasure is contagious by the time. And it does all this while being perfectly paced, remarkably directed, and amazingly acted from every single character of its cast. When the second half comes, it's not only a narrative shock but it also forces audiences to ask a firm question about why the first half was so enjoyable.There's an intentional ambiguity in the title. How Bong Joon-ho invented the strange world of Parasite. In the meantime, it's not possible to identify the protagonist of the film, an intricately layered, darkly comic class-war thriller. Undoubtedly, the Kims are parasitic when they overtake the Park household: Dad acts as the driver; sister becomes the art teacher for the hyperactive son, and the mother displaces the long time housekeeper. But the Parks are too, in a way, leeches, using the hired help to fill the nurturing and emotional roles that they can't or won't. It's a zero-sum game. The turning point comes midway through when the Park family leave on a camping trip, packing up their Range Rover, outdoor projector included. In their absence, the Kims bring out the booze; kick back and take over the house, a break that's cut short when the old housekeeper returns and bringing a surprise with her. The slapstick becomes more violent, the stakes were more naked, the laughs more terrifying and cruel. By that point, you are as comfortably settled in as the Kims; the house is so very pleasant, after all.The Cinematography was exceptionally outstanding in this provocative movie. By and by cinematographer tried to keep the consistency of rhythm of the light and composition. For example, in the rich mansion on the high ground, there you can see the sunshine all day long through the wide windows everywhere during the daytime when the sun is up. On the other hand, sunlight passes through a small window in house and can be seen only for a short moment of the day. The luminous region is just as limited as the size of the small window. Rain functioned as an important visual facet, with its impact on rich and poor conveyed very differently as well. Park's house on the upland is securely built; there is no threat of flooding. The rain in this house, therefore, is so subtle that it's almost romantic.Parasite has some stigmatic scenes, for instance, one scene shows an entire family drinking heavily and getting drunk; a young woman smokes cigarettes and a drunken man urinates in an alleyway, a man uses a rock to hit a man's head, causing a pool of blood to form. There is another scene where people stab each other with blood seen on dresses and a scene where their previous housekeeper falls down the stairs.Finally, I would like to mention that Parasite is not just one of my favourite films of the year thus far, but it is a film of the decade. It is a movie about illusions. In watching it, you'll begin to predict some of its jabs and assume the direction in which it will cut. Maybe you'll be right for a little while. And then you won't be. Because the director successfully handles humour, a tragedy, and thriller element all in one film and tells a mesmerizing and engaging narrative about the dangers of greed. As a result of last year, this South Korean movie bagged the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival.Writer is an independentfilmmaker and film jury