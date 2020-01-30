

Ashoka and BRAC launch ‘Everyone a Changemaker’ programme

The Young Changemakers programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders. A high-power jury panel hand-picked these dynamic Young Changemakers, whose social initiatives in the fields of women and children's rights, hygiene, drug abuse, climate change, etc. have not only generated awareness but also improved the community and livelihoods of people around them.

Ashoka strongly believes that by identifying and selecting inspiring teenagers as Sir Fazle Abed Ashoka Young Changemakers in Bangladesh, they are creating a new type of role models for Bangladesh's children and youth who have the potential to impact an entire generation and aspire to become changemakers. Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC said "The brilliance of this initiative lies in its commitment to make every person a changemaker. It is a fitting tribute to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, whose vision was not only to build a world that worked for everyone but also to create changemakers around the world who would make it happen." Ashoka has over 90 Fellows in Bangladesh, who have been supported through the 'Ashoka Fellowship'. Ashoka's Fellows in Bangladesh include Shykh Seraj, Runa Khan, Ananya Raihan, Ejaj Ahmed, Sajida Rahman, Sebastian Groh previously also late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed amongst others. Ashoka Young Changemakers (changemakers under the age of 20) are the equivalent of Ashoka Fellows in their generation. Yashveer Singh, Global Executive Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers, said, "We are living in a truly historic moment, in a world that is defined by change. Ashoka believes to thrive in this new world where every young person needs to grow up as a changemaker - a person who steps up to solve problems for the good of all. It is critical for Bangladesh's future to have an ecosystem where young people could lead change from early on in life."















Ashoka innovators for the public, which supports world's largest network of social entrepreneurs, nominated the first cohort of "Sir Fazle Hasan Abed Ashoka Young Changemakers" for the Global edition of their Young Changemakers programme. Ashoka launched the programme in partnership with BRAC on 24-25thJanuary at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka. This was part of Ashoka's launch of Everyone a Changemaker framework and Bangladesh is the fifth country out of Ashoka's over 90 country network to unveil the movement after countries like USA, Brazil, Indonesia and India.The Young Changemakers programme focuses on the role of young people as influencers and co-leaders. A high-power jury panel hand-picked these dynamic Young Changemakers, whose social initiatives in the fields of women and children's rights, hygiene, drug abuse, climate change, etc. have not only generated awareness but also improved the community and livelihoods of people around them.Ashoka strongly believes that by identifying and selecting inspiring teenagers as Sir Fazle Abed Ashoka Young Changemakers in Bangladesh, they are creating a new type of role models for Bangladesh's children and youth who have the potential to impact an entire generation and aspire to become changemakers. Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC said "The brilliance of this initiative lies in its commitment to make every person a changemaker. It is a fitting tribute to Sir Fazle Hasan Abed, whose vision was not only to build a world that worked for everyone but also to create changemakers around the world who would make it happen." Ashoka has over 90 Fellows in Bangladesh, who have been supported through the 'Ashoka Fellowship'. Ashoka's Fellows in Bangladesh include Shykh Seraj, Runa Khan, Ananya Raihan, Ejaj Ahmed, Sajida Rahman, Sebastian Groh previously also late Sir Fazle Hasan Abed amongst others. Ashoka Young Changemakers (changemakers under the age of 20) are the equivalent of Ashoka Fellows in their generation. Yashveer Singh, Global Executive Director, Ashoka Young Changemakers, said, "We are living in a truly historic moment, in a world that is defined by change. Ashoka believes to thrive in this new world where every young person needs to grow up as a changemaker - a person who steps up to solve problems for the good of all. It is critical for Bangladesh's future to have an ecosystem where young people could lead change from early on in life."