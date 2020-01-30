

Futur Preneur Summit-2020 held at Dhaka

The aim of the event was to create employments, implementing governmental and non-governmental assistance, creating demand of national products in international markets, expanding international markets of our products, digitalizing of business, introducing industry depended economy. It also focuses on ensuring the foreign investment and creating a society backed by the digital entrepreneurs.

Md Abdul Momen, President of China Bangladesh Business Club presided over the programme. AK Azad, Chairmen and CEO of HA-MIM Group, shared the memoirs of his Entrepreneurship Journey that has evoked the Futur Preneurs for Start Up as the chief guest. As a special guest, the President of BGMEA, Rubana Huq focused on Entrepreneurship, Social Value and Respects and about the present status of the relationship between china and Bangladesh.

Director of Channel i, Shykh Siraj, Project director of ESDP, BIDA, Abul Khayer Hafijullah Khan, Mozaffar Hossain (CIP) Managing Director, SIM group, Anwarul Abedin Khan Tuhin MP, Dr Jahangir Alam were present among the youths. President of China Bangladesh Business Club trained 2020 Entrepreneurs on Export, Import, Digital Marketing, Trading and Indenting. The day long programme ended with a joyous cultural evening.















