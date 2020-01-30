Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:57 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Art & Culture

Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting

Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting

Stamen Karamfilov bends low over a canvas, adding the finishing touches to a woodland landscape - no mean feat considering the Bulgarian artist is almost totally blind.
He initially gave up all hope of painting again when he suddenly lost his sight in 2015, and at one point contemplated suicide.
Then, after the initial crisis passed, he discovered there was still a way he could put paint to canvas.
"Great experience and intuition - that's the secret," said the 76-year-old, grinning in the middle of his studio in the southern city of Plovdiv, surrounded by vibrant treescapes and abstracts.
He found he could still just about see the difference between blocks of color, between light and dark, through his left eye. For the rest he relied on the instinct, skill and memories built up over his long career as an artist and church icon restorer.
"I only paint on black canvases, because I can recognize the warm colors - orange, red, light green ... I go out (painting) when it's bright and sunny, because I can 'see' the shadows. When it's dark and grey, I can't."
In the early stages, he stands a few centimeters away from the canvas and breaks down the image in his head into small squares.
"Then I connect it - small square to small square." After that he coats the surface with melted, transparent wax - a classical technique that gives a smooth finish and lets him feel the lines and blocks of the image underneath.
"I can feel the relief with the touch of my fingers and I can recognize if it is a tree or the sun." He uses a blowtorch to melt the wax and listens out for the change in the noise the flame makes when it reaches the edge of the canvas.
His work has been shown in Germany, Greece, Turkey and several Bulgarian cities. He is now preparing for the 33rd exhibition in his career and hoping to pass on the "enkaustikos" wax technique to an apprentice.




"Why not?," he said. "I'll turn 77 this year, so the 33rd exhibition doesn't sound too bad."    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Voices that matter help shed the stigma around mental health
Blind Bulgarian artist finds a way to keep painting
Mahim Shakib to be felicitated in the USA
Ramendu Majumdar attends a meeting in China on traditional performing arts
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top four prizes
Waheedul Haque, a social and cultural reformer
‘The Lalon Music Conference’ to start from March 4
A devoted art collector and promoter


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft