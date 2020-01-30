Mahim Shakib to be felicitated in the USA

Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Nazmus Saquib

Young and promising singer Mahtim Shakib Rahman has already carved a distinct niche in the musical arena with his unique style and tonal quality. Many of his cover numbers and original songs have got millions of views on YouTube and various other social media platforms.
To recognise his outstanding achievement at such a young age, the 27th Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show by The Bangladesh Association of Florida has invited him as a special guest to receive the Asian Fair Award. M Rahman Zahir, the President of The Bangladesh Association of Florida, says, "We are pleased to inform that we will felicitate Mahtim Shakib at this years' programme. Every year we hand over the prestigious Asian Fair Award to a few distinguished cultural personalities for their remarkable contributions in the showbiz industry."
"Last year Mahtim Shakib delivered some outstanding original songs which were an instant hit on YouTube. He has also done playback for Bangla cinema as well. To recognise this and to inspire him for the future, we have invited him as a special guest for our programme this year."
Mahtim Shakib says, "I'm blessed and honoured to be invited for this grandiose event by the Bangladeshi community in the USA. I am grateful to the jury for considering me for this prestigious award."
The 27th edition of the Asian Trade Fair and Cultural Show will be held in Florida on March 14 and March 15.


