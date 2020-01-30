Ramendu Majumdar attends a meeting in China on traditional performing arts



Delegates at the meeting















An experts meeting on the status of traditional performing arts in Asia was held from January 17 to January 20 at the initiative of International Theatre Institute (ITI) and Shanghai Theatre Academy in Shanghai, China. From Bangladesh, Ramendu Majumdar, Honorary President (worldwide) of ITI, attended the meeting. Other invitees came from South Korea, Japan, Georgia, Greece, Hong Kong China, Turkey and China.The representatives discussed the present status, problems and ways to promote and protect the traditional performing arts. Ramendu Majumdar gave an audiovisual presentation of some major traditional performing arts in Bangladesh and highlighted the point that it was essential to ensure livelihood for the practitioners so that the traditional forms are not lost.The delegates travelled to Bengbu in Anhui province to visit the proposed site of Traditional Performing Arts Festival at Lake Rising Moon Ancient Dwelling Expo Park covering an area of 3 point 3 million square meters.Some measures were proposed in the meeting to promote and protect the traditional performing arts in this region.