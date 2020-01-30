|
'I was struggling'- Wawrinka runs out of steam in Zverev defeat
MELBOURNE, JAN 29: Stan Wawrinka admitted Wednesday he ran out of steam in his Australian
Open quarter-final after a gruelling tournament, but is taking a lot of positives out of the first Grand Slam of the year.
The veteran Swiss crashed out in the last eight to German young gun Alexander Zverev, unable to maintain a blistering start as he lost 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.
"I think after one set and a half, for sure, I was
going a bit down physically. Also lack of energy," he
said. "But he was playing well, was serving big. I
think I could have done better in the second and the third set."
The three-time Grand Slam champion a winner at Melbourne Park in 2014 came into the match after a tough five-set win over fourth seed Daniil Medvedev.
That followed another five-setter in round two against Andreas Seppi, and they appeared to take their toll on the 34-year-old.
"In the end, if I look at the third set and fourth set, I was struggling to really push myself. It was not enough," he said.
Despite failing to make his first Slam semi-final since his run to the French Open final in 2017, Wawrinka was happy to again reach the second week of a Major, which he said set him up well for the season.
A lengthy absence from the tour meant his world ranking plunged, but he has climbed back to world number 15 after runs last year to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros and the US Open. -AFP