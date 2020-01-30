Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
Ravi Yadav's friend keeps his promise

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72
BIPIN DANI

Ravi Yadav's closest friend  Kushveer Singh has kept his promise. Former UP player, who now runs a restaurant in Agra had promised to Ravi Yadav that he would come and personally greet when and wherever he achieves his first five wicket haul.
On Tuesday, the 28-year-old left-arm fast bowler playing his first Ranji Trophy match took five wickets against UP at Indore. He also became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in his first over on first-class debut.
"I can't wait to fly to Indore now", Kushveer Singh, who played with Ravi for UP (Under-17, Under-19 and Under-23) teams few seasons ago, said from Agra.
"The promise was given to him to boost his morale. He specially had phoned me to convey the news about his inclusion in the Ranji Trophy match".
"We are friends since last ten years. The main reason for our friendship is because of the game. He was a bowler then (now an all rounder) and I was concentrating on my batting. He used to bowl against me and we were like alternatives for each other. He liked to bowl at me and I liked to score runs", the friend added.
"We have a strong bonding and most important thing about him is that he is a very calm person, always helpful to his friends".
"He is a good combination of good bowling, batting and fielding, He is useful for Test formats but is a powerful hitter and can play short formats also....He can restrict the batsmen and I have seen him bowling economically'.
"I pray for his more success in life", the friend concluded.
Back home in Firozabad, the family was "pleasantly surprised" with his hat-trick in his debut over.
"We are all very very happy", the father, who runs a business in bricks, said.
"Sadly, there was no live telecast of the match. We had to be content with the BCCI scores only. Today, we are hopeful of getting his hat-trick over video", the brother, Abhisek, who looks after Ravi's own cricket academy when he is playing outside Firozabad, said.
Ravi's childhoos coach Kanaiyalal Tandon was equally elated.










