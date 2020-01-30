Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
Mushfiqur to miss the first round of BCL

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Experienced batsman Mushfiqur Rahim is all set to miss the first round of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) due to fever and hamstring injury.
Mushfiqur is drafted into the BCB North Zone which will take on South Zone at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium on Friday.
Mushfiqur is the fourth cricketer to miss the first round after South Zone's Imrul Kayes, pacer Khaled Ahmed and Shadman Islam.
Kayes was struggling to recover the hamstring injury that he sustained during the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL). Khaled however suffered a side strain while bowling at nets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Shadman complained of wrist injury.
This season, the tournament would see just two corporate houses getting involved with the only franchise-based first-class tournament of the country as Prime Bank, who owns the South Zone cut ties with the BCB.
Walton remains the owner of Central Zone and Islami Bank is for East Zone, while the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will manage the two other teams North and South Zone.
The BCB tournament committee has decided to cut the red-ball tournament short this time, running it in a single league format to create a window for the upcoming 2019-2020 Dhaka Premier League.
The second round of the tournament is from February 7-11 while the third round is from February 14-17. The final will be played from February 21-24.     -BSS


