Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Soumya savours all-rounder's role

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

Bangladesh all-rounder Soumya Sarkar said on Thursday that he found the all-rounder role intriguingly well for them, considering the fact that he would get chance to amend the mistakes either in bowling or batting.
The team management had given him the genuine all-rounder role in the three-match T20 series against Pakistan. His ability to delivery some good overs with his slow medium pace was the reason that the team management kept belief on him. Moreover, they wanted someone with power-hitting ability to bat lower down the order for which they found Soumya better than others.
Bangladesh lost the series by 2-0 with the last and final game being washed out due to heavy rain and Soumya actually didn't do anything worthy. He scored 7 runs in the first match while 5 runs in the second game as he didn't get enough deliveries to face.
As he always used to bat as a top order batsman, it is believed the decision to send him lower down order the order didn't work well. And the critics lashed out at the team management to waste his talent, playing him as lower order batsman.
Soumya however was reluctant to talk about his batting order but he cited his all-rounder role as good for him.
"The all-rounder role will be good for me. Earlier, I just thought about my batting now I think about both side. The advantage is that I would get the chance to amend the mistakes, whatever it is in batting or bowling," he said.
"I have just batted lower down the order in one series, so still I didn't think about it," he added.     -BSS


