

Beach rugby competition held

Shakib of the champion's teams was named as the best player of the match.

Cox's Bazar District Sports Association's general secretary Anup Borua Opu was the chief guest and distributed the prizes after the competition.

A total of six rugby teams took part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club.

The participating teams are JBRC, Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club, Rugby Anushil Academy, Donia University College Academy, Cox's Bazar Rugby Club and J Sports. -BSS















