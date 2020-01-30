Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Sports

Beach rugby competition held

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

Beach rugby competition held

Beach rugby competition held

Bangladesh Ameature Rugby Club emerged champions in the day-long Beach Rugby competition beating Rugby Onushilon team by 3-2 points held on Wednesday at Laboni Point Sea Beach at tourist hub of Cox's Bazar.
Shakib of the champion's teams was named as the best player of the match.
Cox's Bazar District Sports Association's general secretary Anup Borua Opu was the chief guest and distributed the prizes after the competition.
A total of six rugby teams took part in the meet, organised by Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club.
The participating teams are JBRC, Bangladesh Amateur Rugby Club, Rugby Anushil Academy, Donia University College Academy, Cox's Bazar Rugby Club and J Sports.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
'I was struggling'- Wawrinka runs out of steam in Zverev defeat
Aston Villa reach League Cup final
China women's football team quarantined in Australia over virus
'Roger is Roger'- Djokovic not underestimating ageless great
Ravi Yadav's friend keeps his promise
Mushfiqur to miss the first round of BCL
Soumya savours all-rounder's role
Beach rugby competition held


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft