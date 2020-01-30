Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
BPL rescheduled for Feb 13

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Sports Reporter

The Professional League Committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) rescheduled the opening date of the 12th edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for 13 February in a meeting of the committee led by BFF Senior Vice-President and committee Chairman Abdus Salam Murshedy on Wednesday.
It was hinted earlier that the league could not be held timely. Actually, the league was to be played in the last quarter of last year. But, the BFF Professional League Committee, which had received loads of criticism for rescheduling events and matches over the years, rescheduled the league for the last quarter of January, specifically 30 January. Now, the committee could not stay in that decision as well.
While reasoning, Professional League Committee Chairman said, "We changed the date after considering many things including the request of club officials, City Corporation Election and Abahani's matches of AFC Cup on 5 and 12 February."
Mr Murshedy said, "There are some changes brought in playing the foreign players. A total of five foreign players were registered like last year. Four foreigners can be listed for the best XI of a match. But, the clubs will be able to play the fifth one as a substitute of these foreigners."
That way a club, from now on, will be able to play all five foreigners in a match. While responding to a question that suggested that the decision might reduce the opportunity for the local strikers, the BFF Senior Vice-President said that the locals should create their opportunity by proving themselves.
With the Shaheed Dhirendranath Stadium in Cumilla added as a new venue, the 13-team BPL is to be played in seven venues this time. Mohammedan Sporting Club got the Cumilla as its home venue. The other venues are Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka, Sheikh Kamal Stadium in Nilphamari, Sylhet District Stadium, Rafique Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh, Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni Stadium in Gopalganj and MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.
It was also revealed that the Independence Cup would be played in the middle of league.










