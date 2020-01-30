Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Business

Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30

WASHINGTON, Jan 29: The Federal Reserve will conclude its latest policy meeting on Wednesday with interest rates almost certainly to remain on hold but officials likely to discuss possible changes to how they manage the US central bank's key overnight borrowing rate.
Since the Fed cut rates in October, its third and final reduction in borrowing costs in 2019, policymakers have agreed to keep their target policy rate in the current range of 1.50per cent and 1.75per cent until there is some significant change in the economic outlook.
US data since the Fed's last policy meeting in December have done little to shift expectations for continued economic growth this year of around 2per cent and steady, low unemployment.
Some risks may have risen - with China's economic growth now in the spotlight after a coronavirus outbreak - and US Treasury bond yields have fallen as a result.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday also repeated his call for even lower rates. The Republican president lambasted the Fed and its chief, Jerome Powell, in 2018 and 2019 for maintaining a monetary policy that he regarded as too tight.
While investors have increased bets the Fed would cut rates again at some point this year, analysts still were near unanimous that any such decision is months down the road.
Ninety-five of 108 economists polled by Reuters recently said they expected the Fed to leave rates on hold at this week's meeting, and JP Morgan analyst Michael Feroli said it would likely be "one of the least eventful meetings in recent years."
The Fed is due to release its policy statement at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT). Powell is scheduled to hold a news conference half an hour later.
The current solid consensus over rates, however, doesn't mean the agenda is empty.
The Fed is expected to soon decide how much longer it will continue its current practice of buying $60 billion a month in US Treasury bonds, how to scale that program back, and what will replace it as a long-term fix for its management of short-term bank funding markets.
Pumping that extra liquidity into the banking system each month has allowed the Fed to keep short-term interest rates within the target range, addressing an issue that arose last fall when a shortage of bank reserves led that rate to spike.




But it is considered less than an ideal fix. It means the Fed each month is adding to its roughly $4 trillion in assets. Some policymakers would prefer the central bank have a smaller balance sheet if possible.
It has also created the impression that the Fed is engaging in a scaled-down form of the "quantitative easing" it used to prop up the economy in response to the 2007-2009 recession.
Fed officials argue against that comparison, but they face the issue of how to scale the monthly purchases back without risking fallout in asset markets where the extra central bank liquidity is considered a "tailwind" that helps lift prices.
"The question is when, not if," the balance sheet growth stops, Cornerstone Macro analyst Roberto Perli wrote. "We expect Powell to convey this message but to stay vague on timing, for now."    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet
Air India’s network seen as biggest strength in flight to selloff
Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights after virus outbreak
Saudi chemical giant records rare loss as prices sag
United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri
Kamal hopes Padma Bank will float shares in stock market in one ear
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft