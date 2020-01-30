Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Business

Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights after virus outbreak

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

SINGAPORE, Jan 29: Asian jet fuel demand is taking a beating from an outbreak of a flu-like virus in China that has led airlines to cancel scores of flights during the peak Lunar New Year travel season.
Jet fuel prices have dropped and refiners' profits for the product have slumped to the lowest in more than 2-1/2 years, while industry analysts are cutting their 2020 forecasts for jet fuel and overall oil demand.
Airlines and passengers are on guard against the respiratory coronavirus that originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, killing more than 130 people in China so far and spreading to over a dozen countries.
"Chinese jet demand usually sees a seasonal upside of around 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) ahead of the Lunar New Year in January versus December, and we are likely to be looking at a lower-than-average seasonal uptick for early 2020 given the curtailments on travel," said Kostantsa Rangelova, lead Asia analyst at Vienna-based consultancy JBC Energy.
Many passengers have called off travel plans for the Lunar New Year holiday, prompting airlines to offer refunds.
"Market participants, already wary of slow demand growth from last year, are weighing the effects on global oil demand of the lockdown in several cities in China, and likely reduced traveling in the broader Asia-Pacific region," Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.
During the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) - also caused by a coronavirus that originated in China and which killed nearly 800 people globally - air passenger demand in Asia plunged 45per cent. And now, the travel
industry is more reliant on Chinese travelers, and China's share of the global economy has quadrupled.
"This year, the impact on jet fuel could be more severe, as China's share of global jet demand has risen from 3.8per cent in 2003 to 12per cent in 2017," Citi analysts led by Ed Morse said in a note.
If air passenger traffic in China were to decline by half in the first quarter of this year, it would likely lead to a 300,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) decline in jet kerosene demand from China from a year ago, Barclays analyst Singh said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet
Air India’s network seen as biggest strength in flight to selloff
Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights after virus outbreak
Saudi chemical giant records rare loss as prices sag
United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri
Kamal hopes Padma Bank will float shares in stock market in one ear
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft