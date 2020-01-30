Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Business

Saudi chemical giant records rare loss as prices sag

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

RIYADH, Jan 29: Saudi petrochemicals giant SABIC said on Wednesday it posted a rare loss in the fourth quarter of last year, due to low prices and the allocation of a huge emergency provision.
SABIC, the second-largest listed firm in the kingdom after oil giant Aramco, said it posted a loss of $192 million in the last three months of 2019 after its revenues fell by 18.5 per cent.
The company, in which Aramco acquired a 70-per cent stake for $69 billion last year, said it has also made a $747 million impairment provision in support of one of its affiliates which is undergoing restructuring.
SABIC posted a profit of $859 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
"Despite an uptick in Brent oil prices in the fourth quarter, the results were negatively impacted by a further decline in petrochemical prices driven by oversupply in the key products and slowing global growth coupled with seasonal impacts," the company said in a statement.
For the whole of 2019, SABIC net profit dropped a massive 74 per cent, the company said, also citing lower prices and allocation of emergency provisions.
The company said it posted a net profit of $1.5 billion in 2019 compared to $5.74 billion in the previous year.
Its revenues dropped almost 19 per cent to $32.5 billion last year from $40.1 billion in 2018.




"The petrochemical industry was negatively impacted in 2019 by additional new supply in key products coming on-stream coupled with a moderation in global growth compared to 2018," SABIC CEO Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan said in a statement.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet
Air India’s network seen as biggest strength in flight to selloff
Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights after virus outbreak
Saudi chemical giant records rare loss as prices sag
United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri
Kamal hopes Padma Bank will float shares in stock market in one ear
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft