

United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri















United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri and Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel General Manager Jerome Lienart shaking hands after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in the city on Tuesday. Under the agreement, UCB Platinum Credit Cardholders will enjoy Buy One and Get One free buffet offer at "Bahar Restaurant" of Renaissance Dhaka along with special discount privileges at different outlets of the property. Other officials of both sides are also seen in the picture. photo: Bank