Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:55 PM
Kamal hopes Padma Bank will float shares in stock market in one ear

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal along with Padma Bank Chairman Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, board members, invited senior bankers cutting a cake at the first anniversary and Annual Business Conference of Padma Bank at a city hotel on Tuesday. photo: Bank

Finance Minister A.H.M. Mustafa Kamal has said Tuesday he hoped Padma Bank would be listed in the stock market in the next one year after the fourth generation bank has successfully passed one year of its restructuring.
The finance minister made the comments at the first anniversary and annual business conference of Padma Bank at a city hotel on Tuesday attended by senior bankers and board members, said a press release.  
Chairman of the bank Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat presided over the ceremony.
Kamal said just a year after Padma was relaunched under a new name it gained trust of its clients with a flurry of new saving products and agreements with some of the world's largest money exchange companies.
"I hope the bank will float shares in the stock market in next one year. The prime asset of a bank isn't its cash reserve, rather the trust it creates among its clients. Padma Bank has earned that trust," he said.
Banking Division secretary Md Asadul Islam spoke on the occasion and expressed his firm belief that Padma would march relentlessly forward. "I hope it will turn into a model financial institution overcoming all previous odds.
The best thing about the bank is that it has made rapid strides by utilising its own resources and new technology," he said.
Managing Director and CEO of Padma Bank Md. Ehsan Khasru highlighted the first year's achievements of the bank saying that the bank has turned around from its heady days two years ago.
 "Our Advance Deposit Ratio is now better than two years ago. Also by 2020       we want to bring down the bank's ADR to less than 100 percent," he said.
Nafeez Sarafat said, "Padma would commemorate the hundredth birth anniversary   of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman the best way possible," he said.
Chairman of the Sonali Bank Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui, Janata Bank chairman           Dr. Jamaluddin Ahmed and ICB chairman Professor Mojib Uddin Ahmad also attended the function as special guests.




Senior officers of state owned banks, ICB, and branch managers and department heads of Padma Bank also attended the conference. Eleven officers were presented crests for their sucesses in collecting deposits and recovering loans.  
The bank has made digital banking easier for its clients in all 57 branches. The apps, which it has introduced provide fool-proof security aiming at expanding the bank's digital footprint and boosting financial inclusion in the country.


