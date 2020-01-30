Video
Thursday, 30 January, 2020
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser and Md. Shakawat Hossain Mamun has been elected  as President and General Secretary of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and  Industry (DBCCI) at its19th Annual General Meeting at Gardenia Banquet, Gulshan, Dhaka on Tuesday, says a press release.  
Outgoing President Faruque Hassan Chaired the AGM and handed over the charges to the new committee.
Members of the Election Board and Election Appeal Board, 130 distinguished members of DBCCI, Electronic and Printing media representatives attended the event.
Newly elected President Md. Anwar Shawkat Afser, Managing Director, Sakhi Lines Ltd. (Sakhi Group) took office for the year 2020-22 as second time.
He is also Managing Director of Sakhi Petroleum Ltd., Sakhi Port Ltd, Proprietor of Sakhi Telecommunication Ltd., etc. Moreover, Afser is a social activist, member and former responsible for many business and social associations like Lion Clubs, Bangladesh Human Rights Commission (Chittagong), etc.


