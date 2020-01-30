Renault names ex-Seat chief De Meo as CEO for post-Ghosn era





The 52-year-old Italian credited with turning around Spanish carmaker Seat will take up his new post on July 1, Renault said in a statement after a board meeting confirmed the appointment.

Chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos, who has been standing in as CEO since October, will take over as deputy director general on the same date.

The board of Renault believed that De Meo, "through his career, his experience and his success in his previous functions, combines all the qualities to contribute to all aspects of Groupe Renault's development and transformation," the company said.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for De Meo, who began his career at Renault in the 1990s before taking up posts at Toyota, Fiat and eventually VW in 2009, where he was put in charge of marketing at Audi.

He was later named head of VW's Spanish brand Seat, which last year posted its highest annual sales, a stunning revival of the brand's fortunes in just a few years.

De Meo replaces Thierry Bollore, a former close Ghosn associate ousted in October by Renault's president Jean-Dominique Senard, who said a "fresh start" was needed to restore trust with Japanese partner Nissan.

"I am delighted with this new governance, which marks a decisive step for the Group and for the alliance," Senard said in a statement, hailing De Meo as "a great strategist and visionary of a rapidly changing automotive world."

"His expertise but also his passion for cars make him a real asset for the Group."

Along with Delbos, "they will form a high-quality, multi-talented team equal to Renault's ambitions," he added.









Nissan also welcomed De Meo's appointment, with CEO Makoto Uchida saying he was "very happy" with the decision. -AFP





