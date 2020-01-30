Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 30 January, 2020, 1:55 PM
latest Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised        3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident      
Home Business

Renault names ex-Seat chief De Meo as CEO for post-Ghosn era

Published : Thursday, 30 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

PARIS, Jan 29: French auto giant Renault on Tuesday named former Volkswagen director Luca de Meo its chief executive as it seeks to regain its footing after a year of turmoil sparked by the arrest of Carlos Ghosn.
The 52-year-old Italian credited with turning around Spanish carmaker Seat will take up his new post on July 1, Renault said in a statement after a board meeting confirmed the appointment.
Chief financial officer Clotilde Delbos, who has been standing in as CEO since October, will take over as deputy director general on the same date.
The board of Renault believed that De Meo, "through his career, his experience and his success in his previous functions, combines all the qualities to contribute to all aspects of Groupe Renault's development and transformation," the company said.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for De Meo, who began his career at Renault in the 1990s before taking up posts at Toyota, Fiat and eventually VW in 2009, where he was put in charge of marketing at Audi.
He was later named head of VW's Spanish brand Seat, which last year posted its highest annual sales, a stunning revival of the brand's fortunes in just a few years.
De Meo replaces Thierry Bollore, a former close Ghosn associate ousted in October by Renault's president Jean-Dominique Senard, who said a "fresh start" was needed to restore trust with Japanese partner Nissan.
"I am delighted with this new governance, which marks a decisive step for the Group and for the alliance," Senard said in a statement, hailing De Meo as "a great strategist and visionary of a rapidly changing automotive world."
"His expertise but also his passion for cars make him a real asset for the Group."
Along with Delbos, "they will form a high-quality, multi-talented team equal to Renault's ambitions," he added.




Nissan also welcomed De Meo's appointment, with CEO Makoto Uchida saying he was "very happy" with the decision.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fed likely to keep interest rates on hold, focus on balance sheet
Air India’s network seen as biggest strength in flight to selloff
Airlines cut China flights as companies restrict travel on virus fears
Asia jet fuel demand slumps as airlines cancel flights after virus outbreak
Saudi chemical giant records rare loss as prices sag
United Commercial Bank (UCB) Ltd Additional Managing Director Arif Quadri
Kamal hopes Padma Bank will float shares in stock market in one ear
DBCCI gets new President, Secretary General


Latest News
More rain in next 24hr: Met Office
UPDF man shot dead in Khagrachhari
Ban on motorcycles movement from tonight
Bangladeshi returnee from China hospitalised
75 platoons BGB deployed
SSC student shot dead in village clash
3 Bangladeshis killed in Jeddah road accident
DGHS orders list of all China returnees
Saraswati Puja being celebrated
EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Most Read News
317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction
CCC begins excavation of 2.9km canal after 25 years
Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi
Rally protesting drug abuse held
PLD set up at Mongla Port to detect coronavirus
SSC examinee ‘commits suicide’
Man 'kills self' at in-laws’ house
Clash at Atiqul's rally in Gulshan
Woman, son among 4 killed in M'singh accident
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft