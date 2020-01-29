Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Russia’s Gazprom signs MoUs with Bapex, Petrobangla

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Special Correspondent

Gazprom, the oil giant of Russian Federation, has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Petrobangla and Bapex on Tuesday.
Under the MoUs, both Bangladesh's state- owned companies and Gazprom will do some strategic programme in future and drill three wells in the country.
"We signed a strategic
MoU with Gazprom, under which the world giant will explore oil and gas in onshore and offshore areas of the country. It (Gazprom) will drill three gas wells on Bhola island and do their development and exploration jobs," Energy Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Tawfiq-E-Elahi Chowdhury, Birbikram, told media on Tuesday.
He said a separate pipeline construction job also includes in the package.
Senior secretary of the Energy Ministry M Anisur Rahman, top officials of Gazprom,  Petrobangla and Bapex were present at the MoUs signing ceremony at Petrobangla.
Gazprom official arrived in Dhaka on Monday night with their special chartered plane and left Bangladesh on Tuesday afternoon.
After signing of the final agreement, Gazprom will decide how much money they want to invest in Banglades, a Petrobangla official said. Earlier, GAZPROM had showed interest to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector and plans to execute the projects which were approved and agreed by the Prime Minister, also the minister in-charge of the Ministry of Power, Energy and mineral Resources.
In line with this idea, Gazprom has signed two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with two state owned organizations --Petrobangla and Bapex --on Tuesday.
In September, 2018, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina agreed in principle to allow Gazprom in country's energy sector under unsolicited deal in onshore and offshore areas of the country.
Markelov  Vitaly, Deputy Chairman of the Management committee of GAZPROM, signed the MoU with Petrobangla for execution of the project related to exploration, development, production and transportation, refining, marketing of gas and byproducts including LNG.




Tumanov Sergey, managing director of GAZPROM,  has signed the another MoU with BAPEX for Bhola Island fields Evaluation for increasing gas reserve for further development wells along with BAPEX.
"Gazprom signed a strategic agreement with Petrobangla under which the Gazprom will fulfill Petrobangla's exploration and development plan. It will also plans to drill three wells immediately on Bhola Island to increase gas production," Albert Casta, Executive Director of RMM Power and Energy, said. RMM is the local agent of Gazprom.
According to him Gazprom wants to go for exploration in hilly areas of Chattogram as a whole (seismic and drilling) jointly with BAPEX and go for quick development of Chattak Gas fields to ensure gas production and add gas to the national grid.
"Gazprom is famous for deep drilling wells using modern technology and equipment to get gas from new horizon of the deeper part of the existing gas zones," he added.



