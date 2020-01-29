Road, train mishaps kill 10 in five dists





At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in road and train mishaps in Dhaka, Gopalganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj and Chattogram on Tuesday.

Our Gopalganj Correspondent reported that three students riding a motorcyclist were killed after a train hit their bike at an unmanned level crossing in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj in the afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Yasin Sheikh, 18, son of Farid Sheikh, Sohan Talukder, 23, son of Ahad Talukder, and Abu Raihan, 17, son of Ashraf Ali. They hailed from different villages of the upazila.

Azizur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Kashiani Police Station, said the train hit the motorcycle at level the crossing at Biswanathpur around 2:30pm when the trio was trying to cross the rail tracks, leaving them dead on the spot. The bodies were sent to Kashiani Health Complex, he said.

In Dhaka, a man died after a bus ran him over in Sayedabad area. The deceased was identified as Omar Faruq Tuhin, 28,

Bachchu Miah, Inspector of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said Tuhin fell off his motorcycle and was crushed under the wheels of a bus.

Tuhin was on his way to Jatrabari from Motijheel when a 'Ashiyan City Paribahan' bus hit his motorbike from behind in front of Sayedabad Ideal School and College at 11:30am. As soon as he fell from the bike, a 'Turag Paribahan' bus ran him over, leaving him critically injured, the police official said.

Tuhin was declared dead on arrival at DMCH. Police seized both the buses and detained the drivers, the official added.

Our Moulvibazar Correspondent reports: At least two people were killed and three others injured in a road accident in the morning.

The accident occurred on Moulvibazar-Sherpur regional highway near Baurbhag area under Moulvibazar Sadar upazila around 8:00am.

The deceased are Mujahidur Rahman, 35, of Moulvibazar Sadar upazila, and Al Amin of Iswardi of Pabna district while the injured are Nogendra Sutradhor,50, Shahanur Miah, 44, of Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district and Arman Miah, 34, of Gazipur.

All the injured were admitted to Moulvibazar 250-bed hospital.

Locals and police said an auto-rickshaw was going to Sherpur from Moulvibazar and a pickup van was coming from Sherpur to Moulvibazar. Both the vehicles collided head on due to dense fog.

Kamal Uddin, sub-inspector of Moulvibazar model police station, confirmed the accident.

According to our Habiganj correspondent, an auto-rickshaw driver and its passenger were killed after a vehicle rammed into it in Bahubal upazila of Habiganj district early Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as auto-rickshaw driver Akhter Mia, 40, of Mandalkapon village in the upazila, and his passenger Abdur Rakib, 35, of Noapara village of the same upazila.

Officer- in-charge (OC) KM Maniruzzaman of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station said a highway vehicle smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Daulatpur Baghanbari area at around 4:00 am, leaving the duo dead on the spot. The bodies were later handed over to the victims' families, the OC added.

Our Staff correspondent from Chattogram says: Two people were killed and 15 others injured as a bus carrying them plunged into a roadside ditch in Raozan upazila of the district on Tuesday.

Identities of the deceased -- a man and a woman -- could not be known immediately,

Kifayatullah, officer-in-charge of Raozan Police Station, said the Rangunia-bound bus set off from Chattogram city and skidded off the road after the driver lost control of the vehicle in Pahartali Bazar area around 11:15am.

On information, police and fire service officials recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsy. The injured people were taken to different hospitals, the OC added.















