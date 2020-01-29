Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:49 PM
Front Page

Destiny group MD gets 3 years for not submitting wealth statement  

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Court Correspondent

Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Group, was sentenced to three years'  imprisonment by a Dhaka court on Tuesday in a case filed for not submitting his wealth statement to Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
He has been serving prison terms in two separate cases since 2012.
Judge Shamim Ahmed of the Special Judge Court-8 of Dhaka pronounced the judgement in presence of the convict, Rafiqul.
The court also fined Rafiqul Tk 50 lakh.
Earlier in  the  day , the jail authority produced the Destiny Group MD before the court.
ACC prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir said, ACC on June 15 in 2016 served a notice through the jail superintendent asking Rafiqul to submit his wealth statement to them within seven days as he was in jail in connection with two money laundering cases.      
On June 20 in 2016, he received the notice. Later, the ACC, gave him seven days more for submitting the wealth statement as he prayed time to ACC. but he  failed to submit  the statement in the stipulated period.
Later the ACC filed the case against him with Ramna Police Station on September 8 that year.
The ACC submitted charge sheet against him on June 6 in  2017 while he was indicted in the case on April 2 in  2018.
ACC filed two cases under money laundering cases against 22 people including Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Group on July 31 in 2012 with Kalabagan Police Station for misappropriating nearly Tk 4000 crore. On October 11 of the same year Rafiqul Amin,  surrendered before the metropolitan sessions judge court and prayed to grant him bail but the court rejected his bail petition and sent him to jail. Since then he was in jail.
Advocate Ehsanul Haque Samaji defended Rafiqul In the court.
 This is the first jugdgement against him.
 The other two cases are in the session judge's court at the testimony stage.




