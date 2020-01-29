Ishraque pledges forming city govt, if elected



BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain unveils his election manifesto at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

At the same time, he emphasised on forming a Nagar Sarker (City Government) and said, "It's very important to decentralise and balance administrative power for the welfare of city dwellers."

He unveiled his election manifesto at a press conference at National Press Club on Tuesday.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, BNP chief's advisor Emajuddin Ahmed, Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob and leaders of Jatiya Oikya Front and 20-party alliance were present on the occasion.

In the manifesto, Ishraque also promised to build a drug and social discrimination free society in the south city area of the capital.

He highlighted various social services like healthcare, education, environment,

communication system and public safety of his election manifestos.

Ishraque also blamed the ruling Awami League government for corruption, social discrimination and lack of accountability in the DSCC.

He also pledged to create awareness and building moral values among the people in the wake of widespread violence against women and children and resist the culprits.

About corruption he said, "I will take 'zero tolerance policy' against corruption in the Nagar Bhaban of the DSCC, once I am elected.'

Expressing his frustration over the traffic system of Old Dhaka, he said sustainable plan to reduce traffic jam for the next 50 years will be taken. Hope, it would reduce the sufferings of the people of the old city area regarding traffic hazards.

Regarding improvement of education sector, Ishraque said he would start information technology (IT) based primary schools and allocate more funds for research activities and technical education for the students of the city.

Terming Dhaka as a 'most polluted city in the world.' he said, "I will find out the sources of air, water and sound pollutions and will take necessary steps to ensure a pollution-free capital city."

Regarding waste management in the city, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate said he will build sanitary landfill and implement scientifically proved 3R (Reduce, Refuse and Reuse) waste management system to recycle the wastes.

Expressing concern over safety of women and children, Ishraque said he will bring all roads and lanes under CCTV Camera coverage. It will ensure security of all city dwellers including women and children.

He also pledged building disaster management system, libraries, museums and entertainment centres in the DSCC area.

















