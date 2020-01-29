Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:49 PM
Home Front Page

Poll Menifesto

Ishraque pledges forming city govt, if elected

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain unveils his election manifesto at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

BNP mayor candidate for DSCC Ishraque Hossain unveils his election manifesto at the National Press Club on Tuesday.

In his 13-point election pledge, BNP-backed mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ishraque Hossain assured voters of building a modern Dhaka city by ensuring citizen's right to protect the heritage of Old Dhaka.
At the same time, he emphasised on forming a Nagar Sarker (City Government) and said, "It's very important to decentralise and balance administrative power for the welfare of city dwellers."
He unveiled his election manifesto at a press conference at National Press Club on Tuesday.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Abbas, BNP chief's advisor Emajuddin Ahmed, Ganashasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) President ASM Abdur Rob and leaders of Jatiya Oikya Front and 20-party alliance were present on the occasion.
In the manifesto, Ishraque also promised to build a drug and social discrimination free society in the south city area of the capital.
He highlighted various social services like healthcare, education, environment,
communication system and public safety of his election manifestos.
Ishraque also blamed the ruling Awami League government for corruption, social discrimination and lack of accountability in the DSCC.
He also pledged to create awareness and building moral values among the people in the wake of widespread violence against women and children and resist the culprits.
About corruption he said, "I will take 'zero tolerance policy' against corruption in the Nagar Bhaban of the DSCC, once I am elected.'
Expressing his frustration over the traffic system of Old Dhaka, he said sustainable plan to reduce traffic jam for the next 50 years will be taken. Hope, it would reduce the sufferings of the people of the old city area regarding traffic hazards.
Regarding improvement of education sector, Ishraque said he would start information technology (IT) based primary schools and allocate more funds for research activities and technical education for the students of the city.
Terming Dhaka as a 'most polluted city in the world.' he said, "I will find out the sources of air, water and sound pollutions and will take necessary steps to ensure a pollution-free capital city."
Regarding waste management in the city, the BNP-backed mayoral candidate said he will build sanitary landfill and implement scientifically proved 3R (Reduce, Refuse and Reuse) waste management system to recycle the wastes.
Expressing concern over safety of women and children, Ishraque said he will bring all roads and lanes under CCTV Camera coverage. It will ensure security of all city dwellers including women and children.   
He also pledged building disaster management system, libraries, museums and entertainment centres in the DSCC area.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russia’s Gazprom signs MoUs with Bapex, Petrobangla
Road, train mishaps kill 10 in five dists
Destiny group MD gets 3 years for not submitting wealth statement  
Ishraque pledges forming city govt, if elected
HC upholds death penalty of 8 convicts
Young voters to be decisive factor
Govt restricts return and exit of Padma Bridge China employees
WB likely to give $250m support for road safety


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft