HC upholds death penalty of 8 convicts





The HC bench of Justice Bhabani Prasad Singh and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Molla delivered its verdict after accepting the death reference and dismissing the appeals of the convicts.

The condemned convicts are Hiron from Cumilla, Nur Alam from Laxipur, and Manik Hossain, Rashedul Islam,

Sumon, Hedayetullah, Nur Nabi, and Saddam Hossain alias Rubel from Noakhali.

Of them, Manik Hossain, Saddam Hossain, Sumon, Sohel and Rashedul Islam are absconding.

The HC also commuted death sentences of the two other convicts named Anwar Hossain and Sohel from Noakhali to life term imprisonment. Sohel is also absconding.

Lawyer AM Mhabub Uddin Khokon stood for the convicts while State Defence lawyer ASM Shfiqul Islam Kajal and Md Hafizur Rahman Khan for absconding accused. Deputy Attorney General Md. Aminul Islam represented the state.

According to the case statement, a gang of 25-30 robbers broke into the house of Manik Laxman at Basuduhita village under Chandraganj Union in Laxmipur Sadar upazila on July 18 in 2012.

The robbers looted valuables worth Tk five lakh after keeping the family members hostage at gunpoint.

They also raped the granddaughter of the compliant Krishna Das and killed her. She was a grade seven student of Pratapganj High School.

On September 16 in 2014, Judge Manjurul Basit, judge of a special tribunal of Laxmipur had sentenced the 10 persons to death and acquitted 15 others in the case.



















