Young voters to be decisive factor





Election observers believe that young voters will be the deciding factor in the Dhaka city corporation polls scheduled to be held on February 01.

According to the Election Commission statistics, around 26 lakhs young voters aged between 19 and 36 years are going to cast their votes in the upcoming two city corporation elections.

Of them, as many as 12.43 lakhs new voters will cast their votes for the first time in the polls, officials said.

Election experts say that young voters are always a factor in the election history of the country.

The DNCC and DSCC elections are very crucial for the major political parties like Awami League and BNP with young voters being a decisive factor in the results.

Dr Tofayel Ahmed, an election and local government expert, on Tuesday told the Daily Observer that young voters are always a factor in elections, especially in parliamentary deciding who to win the city corporation polls.

The two major political parties, the Awami League and BNP, will take the chance of garnering the support of a large number of young voters to win the city polls, he said. Young candidates can also get preference and it was reflected in the Gazipur and Barishal city corporation polls, he said.

Former election commissioner M Shakhawat Hossain believes young voters always play a vital role in any election results. They are a big factor in local and general election.

Major parties in the country want the support of young voters as they are very conscious and will cast their votes for capable candidates, he added.

On 22 December, Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda announced the election schedules for the two city corporations in the capital on January 30.

But due to demand from different quarters to defer the polls date for Saraswati Puja, the EC re-fixed the date on February 1.

In the upcoming 30 January elections, over 54 lakhs voters - 3,035,621 in DNCC and 2,767,488 in DSCC - will have the opportunity to exercise their franchise.

The number of possible polling stations is 1,349 in 54 wards of the DNCC while 1,124 in 75 wards of the DSCC polls.

