Govt restricts return and exit of Padma Bridge China employees





Dewan Abdul Quader, Executive Engineer of Padma Bridge Project, on Tuesday said that temporarily they have stopped their (Chinese technician) arrival due to current Coronavirus outbreak in China and a number of countries across the world.

"We also have stopped the exit of the Chinese technicians under Padma Bridge who are currently staying in Bangladesh so that they cannot leave Bangladesh for China," he said.

A good number of Chinese engineers and

employees are working for construction of the Padma Bridge.

Asked if any employee has been infected by the contagious virus Corona, Mahmud Hosssain Faruq, Senior Occupational and Health Specialist under this project, said no.

He also noted that there are about 1,100 Chinese employees are currently working under this project but was not sure about the exact number of the employees who are enjoying their holiday.

Executive Engineer Abdul Quader also said that they are not panicked by the outbreak of Coronavirus.

"But we like to be fully prepared and taking all precautionary steps so that we can face possible outbreak," he said while talking to the Daily Observer.





















