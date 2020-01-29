WB likely to give $250m support for road safety





Hartwig Schafer said this at a presentation on 'the World Bank-United Nations Road Safety Champion Video Competition' at the World Bank Dhaka office in the capital on Tuesday.

The competition sought the ideas to make Dhaka's roads safer from young Bangladeshis between the ages of 18 and 23 and received an overwhelming response.

"Road fatalities are more than personal tragedies. They undermine a country's growth and human development. Like other countries, by improving road safety, Bangladesh can further reduce poverty and accelerate economic growth," said Hartwig Schafer during the Award Ceremony.

While congratulating the winners, Schafer added, "We all are very impressed with the creative, practical and scalable solutions for Dhaka's road safety proposed by the contestants. These ideas are a testament that road safety crisis is preventable. The World Bank and the United Nations will continue working together with the Government of Bangladesh to improve road safety." "Road safety affects us all. With increasing number of motorized vehicles, road accidents have become the fourth leading cause of death of children between 5 and 14 in Bangladesh. So, road safety is very much a development agenda and we must act now," said Mercy Tembon, World Bank Country Director for Bangladesh and Bhutan.

The competition was launched in September 2019 by the Honorable Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and the UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt and Hartwig Schafer.

This joint UN and WB initiative reached out to young people to find unique ideas and solutions from their fresh perspective through the video competition. I congratulate all the young people who took part in this video contest. Your ideas contribute to the effort to find sustainable solutions and make the roads safer for all of us," said Mia Seppo, UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh.

Schafer, Tembon and Seppo handed out certificates and prizes to the winners at the World Bank's Dhaka Office. The contest called for participants to submit a video within 2-minutes duration with a befitting title to respond to the question, "What would you change to make the roads in Dhaka safer?"















