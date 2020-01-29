BD fossil fuel to be used for own uplift: PM





"Whatever gas we've we'll use that for the economic development of the country and wellbeing of people," she said.

The Prime Minister said this when a delegation of Russian Gazprom met her at her Sangsad Bhaban office.

PM's Press Secretary

Ihsanul Karim briefed reporters after the meeting.

He said the Prime Minister recalled with gratitude the cooperation of the then Soviet union during and after Bangladesh's Liberation war in 1971.

"Russia always supported us, they deployed their navy personnel to remove mines from Chittagong Port after our Liberation War to open the channel for vessel deploying, while sweeping the mines some Russian navy personnel also died," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is constructing its first nuclear power plant in Rooppur with Russian cooperation.

The Prime Minister conveyed her regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin through the Gazprom delegation members. -UNB





















