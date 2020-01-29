317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction





Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the government would start bringing students back from China's Wuhan province after ending 14 days of restriction.

"We just cannot go and bring back our Bangladeshi students from Wuhan province as we have to follow some protocol. And like us the USA, France and many other

countries are facing the same reality," he said.

"But we are very worried about those students currently residing there."

He made the comments at a press conference at the Secretariat after an inter-ministerial meeting.

Elaborating more about government's stance, he said the government had taken all initiatives to bring back about 317 students from Wuhan but due to China's government imposition of 14-day restriction, the government cannot do that.

However, the students are continuously in touch and maintaining communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.

We are earnestly requesting all the guardians and students to be patient for 14 more days as we will start our process after ending the restriction period, he said.





















Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the government would start bringing students back from China's Wuhan province after ending 14 days of restriction."We just cannot go and bring back our Bangladeshi students from Wuhan province as we have to follow some protocol. And like us the USA, France and many othercountries are facing the same reality," he said."But we are very worried about those students currently residing there."He made the comments at a press conference at the Secretariat after an inter-ministerial meeting.Elaborating more about government's stance, he said the government had taken all initiatives to bring back about 317 students from Wuhan but due to China's government imposition of 14-day restriction, the government cannot do that.However, the students are continuously in touch and maintaining communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.We are earnestly requesting all the guardians and students to be patient for 14 more days as we will start our process after ending the restriction period, he said.