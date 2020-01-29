Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:49 PM
Home Front Page

317 students to be brought back from China after 14-day restriction

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Staff Correspondent


Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said the government would start bringing students back from China's Wuhan province after ending 14 days of restriction.
"We just cannot go and bring back our Bangladeshi students from Wuhan province as we have to follow some protocol. And like us the USA, France and many other
countries are facing the same reality," he said.
"But we are very worried about those students currently residing there."
He made the comments at a press conference at the Secretariat after an inter-ministerial meeting.
Elaborating more about government's stance, he said the government had taken all initiatives to bring back about 317 students from Wuhan but due to China's government imposition of 14-day restriction, the government cannot do that.
However, the students are continuously in touch and maintaining communication with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he said.
We are earnestly requesting all the guardians and students to be patient for 14 more days as we will start our process after ending the restriction period, he said.












