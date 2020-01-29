Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:49 PM
No coronavirus patient found yet: Health Minister

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Tuesday said there is no need to worry about coronavirus as no one in the country has been detected with the virus yet.
The Minister further said they are working to ensure that the virus does not reach Bangladesh and also added that the government is fully ready if anyone gets infected with this virus.
Zahid Maleque made the comments at a press conference at the Secretariat after an inter-ministerial meeting.
Airports, land ports and sea ports have been directed to take necessary measures and scanning machines have been set up at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport and others have received handheld scanning machines.
All civil surgeons have been directed to arrange treatment at their respective hospitals. Meanwhile, Kurmitola General Hospital and Infectious Diseases Hospital in Dhaka have been asked to take special measures for providing treatment to anyone infected by coronavirus.
Chinese health authorities also on Tuesday announced that 4,515 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) had
been reported in 30 provincial-level regions in the country till Monday.
The coronavirus outbreak in China has claimed 106 lives so far. The Minister said there are many Bangladeshi students in Wuhan, but none of them has been infected with the virus so far.
"If they want to return home, we will bring them back. But the Chinese government is not allowing any country to take their citizens back to their own countries due to a 14-day moratorium as part of its procedures," he added.
He said the government has not imposed any ban on travelling to China, but the citizens are advised to avoid travelling to the country unless it is urgent.




He said the government is careful regarding the outbreak, but there is nothing to panic about as no case of coronavirus infection has been detected in Bangladesh.
When asked about the condition of the Chinese man who is undergoing treatment in the capital's United Hospital, he said the medical investigation was performed but the report was yet to be available.  


