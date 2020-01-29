Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Countryside

Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondent

Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div

Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div

NOAKHALI, Jan 28: Md Ariful Islam Sarder, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Noakhali Sadar Upazila, has been declared the best UNO in Chattogram Division in 2019.
In a notification signed by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Mannan and Divisional Deputy Director of Primary Education Directorate Md Sultan Mia, he was declared the best UNO of the division on Monday for his contribution to the primary education in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.
Md Ariful Islam Sarder joined office here on May 11, 2017. He is the son of late ASM Moinuddin Sarker of Shukta Village under Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj District. He passed SSC from Jashore Zila School in 1997, HSC from Jashore Cantonment College in 1999, BSC Honours from Dhaka University in 2004, and Masters from the same varsity in 2005. His professional life started through BCS (Admin), 29th Batch.
UNO Md Ariful Islam Sarder said his father was a schoolteacher, and keeping his ideals in mind, he is working to improve the quality of education in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.










« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four-hour long work abstention on DC office
Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div
Jatka, current nets seized in Noakhali
Rajendra fights for regaining FF recognition
Three fined for producing impure molasses in Natore
Three found dead in 3 dists
Housewife strangled to death
Black smoke from vehicles threatens public health in Madaripur


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft