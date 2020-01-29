

Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div

In a notification signed by Chattogram Divisional Commissioner Md Abdul Mannan and Divisional Deputy Director of Primary Education Directorate Md Sultan Mia, he was declared the best UNO of the division on Monday for his contribution to the primary education in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.

Md Ariful Islam Sarder joined office here on May 11, 2017. He is the son of late ASM Moinuddin Sarker of Shukta Village under Kashiani Upazila of Gopalganj District. He passed SSC from Jashore Zila School in 1997, HSC from Jashore Cantonment College in 1999, BSC Honours from Dhaka University in 2004, and Masters from the same varsity in 2005. His professional life started through BCS (Admin), 29th Batch.

UNO Md Ariful Islam Sarder said his father was a schoolteacher, and keeping his ideals in mind, he is working to improve the quality of education in Noakhali Sadar Upazila.

















