

Rajendra fights for regaining FF recognition

The 66-year-old from Khulna's Rupsha Upazila took part in the war from Sector 9 and received a certificate from General Osmani shortly after independence.

His world turned upside down when his name was dropped from the list of FFs and his allowance was stopped.

Chakrabarty, who has difficulty in walking, has since been going from one government office to another hoping to regain his lost FF status and dignity.

"I fought for the country responding to the call of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. My co-fighter, the than Deputy Commander, Md Afzal along with others of Batiaghata Upazila have been recognised as FFs but I've been left out. It's really upsetting," he said.

"I went to Dhaka along with Afzal and 10 others and applied for inclusion in gazette in 2017. But there has been no progress. It's my wish that I would die as a recognised FF," he also said.

"The Liberation War Affairs Ministry recently formed a three-member committee headed by Rashidul Alam, an officer of the ministry, to look into the matter. I hope that I will regain my status after this," he further said.

Rupsha Upazila Muktijoddha Commander and Upazila Chairman Kamal Uddin Badsha said the ministry will take final decision in this connection.

He said there is no doubt that Rajendra Prasad Chakrabarty is an FF.





















