Three fined for producing impure molasses in Natore

NATORE, Jan 28: A mobile court on Monday fined three traders Tk 3 lakh for producing adulterated molasses at their factories in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district.

They are: Md Sujon Sonar, Sumon Sonar and Atahar Hossen of Gurudaspur Municipality area.

ASP of RAB-5, Natore Camp Assistant Director Enamul Karim confirmed the news.

He said they raided the factories in Gurudaspur area and arrested the three.

Later, Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate of the mobile court Tomal Hossain fined them Tk 1 lakh each.

The drive will continue against the producers of improper molasses, he added.
























