Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Countryside

Three found dead in 3 dists

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondents

Three persons including a baby boy of a police constable were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Netrakona, Noakhali and Bogura, in two days.  
NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a man from his in-laws' house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
Deceased Uzzal Chowdhury, 45, was a resident of Gobindashree Village in Madan Upazila of the district. He was a teacher of Gobindashree High School.
Police sources said Uzzal along with his wife went to visit his in-laws' house at Konabari Village few days back.
Locals spotted Uzzal's body in the area in the morning and informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue.
Police, however, detained four people including the victim's wife and mother-in-law for initial interrogation.
NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a three-month-old baby boy from a pond in Senbagh Municipality of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Turjoy Sarkar, son of Police Constable Suman Sarkar of Senbagh Police Station (PS), was a resident of Binnigoni area in the municipality.
Police sources said the baby went missing on Sunday evening from their house when his mother went to washroom leaving him in a cradle.
Later, family members found his body floating in the pond near their house around 10pm.
The victim's father filed a murder case with the PS against a number of unknown people, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mizanur Rahman.
The body was sent to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
BOGURA: Police recovered the body of a nightguard from a dairy and poultry farm in Sherpur Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Babu Mia, 30, son of Anisur Rahman of Jaynagar Village under Garidah Union in the upazila. He was working as a nightguard in Sabia-Sabiha Dairy and Poultry Farm owned by Ayub Ali in Kafura Village.
Police and local sources said Babu had been working in the dairy and poultry farm for about three years. On Saturday night, he was on duty. As he did not receive the phone calls of Farm Owner Ayub Ali on Sunday morning, he went there on doubt and discovered the body.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Sherpur PS OC Humayun Kabir.


