Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Countryside

Housewife strangled to death

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Jan 28: A housewife was strangulated to death allegedly by her in-laws in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Deceased Kohinoor Akhter Swarna was the wife of Alamgir Hossen of Pashchim Charuria Village under Noakhali Union.
Police arrested three persons- Laili Begum, 54, Shahinur Akhter Rita, 21, and Riaz Hossen, 22, following a case lodged by the victim's father Saleh Ahmed with Sudharam Model Police Station early Monday, said Sub-Inspector (SI) Priyotosh Chowdhury.
Local sources said, getting no sound from the room of Kohinoor on Sunday morning, family members entered there and found her body lying on the bed. Later, they informed police.
Police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.


