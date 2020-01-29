Black smoke from vehicles threatens public health in Madaripur





Sources said open sale of counterfeit fuel items, such as diesel, petrol and kerosene by a section of dishonest dealers and agents, continues unabated ignoring the official ban.

As a result, hundreds of people mainly passengers, automobile workers and passersby are getting exposed to different ailments.

Dr Riad Mahmud, medical officer of Madaripur Sadar Hospital, said about 25 per cent people have been suffering from various respiratory tract infections (RTIs) due to air pollution caused by black smoke. The school children are the worst victims. Due to inhaling of black smoke, the number of patients suffering from respiratory and cardiac diseases has increased to an alarming rate.

Physicians advised the people to keep themselves aloof from black smoke as preventive measures against bronchitis, lung and cardiac diseases.

Hafizur Rahman, assistant director of District Environment Department, told this correspondent that emission of black smoke from vehicles has directly been affecting both the transport workers and the common people.

Since the underground oil tanks are not cleaned for years, the deposited fuel gets polluted with lead contamination. The vehicular consumption of spurious fuels has increased to a large extent due to high prices.

Black smoke of fuel-run automobiles, like buses, trucks, tempos and bikes are polluting the environment releasing carbon monoxide gas in the air.

The harmful gas is causing health hazards, affecting thorax, phrasings and lung of the human body.

Md Ohidul Islam, deputy commissioner of Madaripur, said in order to check the air pollution, the government has taken a pragmatic action discouraging marketing of lead-mixed octane. Besides, the government imposed ban on the import of two stroke three-wheeler engines and lead-mixed fuel.

But, defying this ban, a section of dishonest traders is engaged in marketing these items, he added.





















