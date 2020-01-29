Video
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:48 PM
Countryside

People suffer for deplorable Kamalnagar road

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

People suffer for deplorable Kamalnagar road

People suffer for deplorable Kamalnagar road

KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR, Jan 28: People are suffering from deplorable condition of the 1.5km portion of the Miapara-Fozumiarhat Road in Hazirhat Union under Kamalnagar Upazila of the district.
Due to lack of repair for long, numerous potholes have been created on that portion. As a result, locals and students are experiencing a hazardous communication.
Sources at Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) in Kamalnagar Upazila said the road is about 4.5km long, and the 1.5km portion of the road from Fozumiarhat to Satdarun was repaired in 2015-16 fiscal year. But, due to substandard work, it became became deplorable within a year.
Some locals including Md Oziullah, Abdur Rahman and Ibrahim Khalil, said many vehicles, including mini-truck, microbus, auto-rickshaw, bike and rickshaw ply on this road.
Thousands of commuters including students, who also use the road regularly, demanded its immediate repair.
Auto-rickshaw driver Maksud Alam said besides public sufferings, their vehicles get out of order very often.
Admitting the public sufferings, Upazila LGED Engineer Sohel Anwar said, "We have sent a proposal to the authorities concerned asking to repair the damaged portion of the road. If we get financial allocation, the repair work will start."


