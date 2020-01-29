Distribution of land acquisition cheque begins in Gaibandha





A function organised by district administration was also held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building here in the afternoon with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin in the chair.

Whip of the Jatiya Sangsad and local lawmaker Mahabub Ara Begum Gini addressed the function as chief guest.

The function was also addressed, among others, by Police Super Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon Dr ABM Abu Hanif, Gaibandha Municipality Mayor Advocate Shah Masud Zahangir Kabir Milon, while Additional DC (Revenue) Alamgir Kabir Saikat was present as moderator.

Earlier, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department (RHD) M Asaduzzaman made a welcome speech and briefed the participants about the four-lane elaborately.

Chief Guest Whip Mahabub Ara Begum Gini said much awaited four-lane construction work is going to be launched very soon, and she sought whole-hearted cooperation of all including the land owners of both sides of the lane to complete the work properly.

She also expressed her gratefulness to the officials concerned particularly DC Abdul Matin and Executive Engineer of RHD here M Asaduzzaman for providing their continuous cooperation to turn the dream of building four-lane into reality.





















