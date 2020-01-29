‘Govt firm to ensure child friendly environment’





He was speaking as chief guest at an orientation programme titled "Necessary social behaviour and changing habit and attitude for children's development" at Shaheed Altaf Auditorium in the city on Monday afternoon.

KCC organised the day-long programme in cooperation with UNICEF and Bangladesh Betar, Khulna Centre.

KCC Chief Executive Officer Palash Kanti Bala presided over the event.

Among others, KCC Panel Mayor Ali Akbar Tipu, Councillor Sheikh Hafizur Rahman, Chief Conservancy Officer Engineer Abdul Aziz, Chief Health Officer Dr AKM Abdullah, Executive Magistrate Khan Masum Billah, Khulna University Professor Dr Ashiq-ur-Rahman, Assistant Director of Bangladesh Betar, Khulna Centre, Md Mamun Akhter, and Development Officer of UNICEF, Khulna Division, Umme Halima were also present.

Mayor Khaleque highly appreciated the epoch-making initiatives taken by the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for ensuring universal rights to all children.

There must be diverse scopes for children to grow up as self-dependent citizens at every sphere of life as they are the future leaders of the country, he added.

























