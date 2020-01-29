53 detained on different charges in two districts





NOAKHALI: Police arrested a school nightguard in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Sunday for attempting to rape a fourth grader girl at the institution.

The incident took place in Palli Mangal High School in the upazila.

Local source said nightguard Abul Kalam called the victim on Saturday afternoon in a room of Palli Mangal High School while she was playing in the playground.

He tried to violate the girl locking the door. Hearing the girl's cry for help, other students rescued her from there.

However, on Sunday morning, the school's head teacher and managing committee asked Kalam about the matter where he confessed to his guilt.

Being informed, police detained him and a case was filed with Sonaimuri Police Station (PS) in this connection, said its Officer-in-Charge (OC) Abdus Samad.

BARISHAL: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB)-8 and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested two persons along with arms and drugs from the city on Sunday night.

RAB members arrested Arif Khandaker, 33, son of Kashem Khandaker of Heron Nagar Village in Barishal Sadar Upazila along with 93 yaba tablets, 15 bottles of phensedyl, two pistols, and six rounds of ammunition from Bhater Khal area of the city.

The arrested is wanted in seven cases filed with different police stations.

On the other hand, DB police arrested Zahidul Islam Mahin, son of Abu Hanif of Ward No. 27 in the city along with 100 yaba tablets from College Avenue area.

Two cases were lodged with Kotwali Model PS.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 50 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in the district on Sunday and Saturday.

Police arrested a man in Mohanpur Upazila of the district on Sunday for allegedly circulating nude photos of a housewife through social media.

Arrested Rony Hossain, 24, is a resident of Khoyra Simakola Village in the upazila.

Mohanpur PS OC Mostaq Ahmed said Rony developed a relationship with a woman, 23, mother of a child in the upazila, around seven months before.

Rony allegedly raped the woman in her house around 10pm on January 20 and captured few photos of the woman.

The victim alleged that Rony circulated the photos on social media.

She filed a case with Mohanpur PS on Saturday night.

Later, police arrested Rony and sent him to jail following a court order on Sunday, the OC added.

The victim was sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for medical test.

On the other hand, Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, arrested 49 people on different charges in the city.

During the drives, a large volume of drugs were also seized.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday morning.

Of the arrestees, 13 had warrants, 19 arrested with drugs and the remaining 17 were arrested on different charges.























