Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: A court here on Monday sentenced two persons to death and fined each Tk 2 lakh for killing a minor girl after rape.

Judge Mansur Alam of Rajshahi Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 announced the verdict.

The convicts are: Saidur alias Jack, son of Banu Mondal, and his aide Rana, son of Hasen of Pakuria Uttarpara area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in the city.

As per the case, Saidur and Rana picked up the girl, who was on her way to Pakuria, on August 23, 2013. Later, they raped her and after killing her, left the body in a local mango garden.

The victim's father Abu Bakkar Siddique filed a case in this connection.




















