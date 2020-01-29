Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:48 PM
Home Countryside

Two to die for killing minor in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Jan 28: A court here on Monday sentenced two persons to death and fined each Tk 2 lakh for killing a minor girl after rape.
Judge Mansur Alam of Rajshahi Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 announced the verdict.
The convicts are: Saidur alias Jack, son of Banu Mondal, and his aide Rana, son of Hasen of Pakuria Uttarpara area under Shah Makhdum Police Station in the city.
As per the case, Saidur and Rana picked up the girl, who was on her way to Pakuria, on August 23, 2013. Later, they raped her and after killing her, left the body in a local mango garden.
The victim's father Abu Bakkar Siddique filed a case in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Four-hour long work abstention on DC office
Noakhali Sadar UNO best in Chattogram Div
Jatka, current nets seized in Noakhali
Rajendra fights for regaining FF recognition
Three fined for producing impure molasses in Natore
Three found dead in 3 dists
Housewife strangled to death
Black smoke from vehicles threatens public health in Madaripur


Latest News
Body of housewife recovered
Man awarded life imprisonment for killing wife
PM urges to keep youths away from narcotics
Bangladesh is poverty reduction model: WB
Journos must evolve to keep up with change: Speakers
Man killed, 20 injured in bus collision
Sheaf of paddy's victory can't be thwarted: Tabith
Man bought a Rolex for $345 in 1974,What its current value!
Lalmonirhat jailer passes away
Four students, killed in train crash, buried
Most Read News
Death toll leaps to 106 as China tightens measures
5 of a family burnt alive in Moulvibazar fire
Sajjadul Hasan new Biman chairman
Launching ceremony of the book ‘Fire Your Boss’ held in city
SSC examinee killed in city road crash, students block road
Two cows burnt, owner hurt at Bagatipara
The Masked Singer: ITV apologises for Natalie Cole error
Cold weather bars Patharghata fishermen from fishing
Saudi says Israelis cannot visit 'for now'
Destiny MD jailed for 3yrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft