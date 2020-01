GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH, Jan 28: To mark the "Mujib Barsha", an awareness rally against drug abuse and child marriage was held in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A social organisation "Cholo Shopno Dekhi" organised the programme.

Among others, Additional Police Super Ali Haider Chowdhury, Joint Convener of Gafargaon Municipality Juba League Tajmun Ahmed were also attended the rally.