57pc villagers not aware of village court

Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:47 PM
Countryside

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Ziaul Ahsan

PIROJPUR, Jan 28: Maximum people of the district are not aware of village court, according to research findings.
The court was launched by Local Government Ministry in all the unions of the country in order to ensure fair judgment within short time and keep the cost in tolerable limit.
These findings came out from a recent community-based research conducted under Platforms for Dialogue (P4D) project.
Implemented by British Council and financed by European Union (EU), it found 57.2 per cent villagers in three unions have no idea about village court and 42.80 per cent have more or less knowledge.   
The interviewees in Sikder Mollick, Kadamtala and Durgapur unions included mainly community leaders, public representatives, teachers, farmers, religious minorities, fishermen, day labourers, small traders, politicians, youths, shopkeepers, housewives and freedom fighters.
The courts were launched to address five specific issues in purely practical term.
These are finishing judgment shortly, reducing jammed cases in higher court, restoring good relation between disputing parties, developing social co-existence and ensuring right of local people.
Headed by union chairman, it is a five-member jurist panel. It includes one union member and two local influential. Both criminal and civil cases are run there.
On the findings, union chairmen said they are committed to conducting village courts according to government procedure on Friday and Saturday.
"We don't have union council complex. Village court needs space," said Kadamtala Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hanif Khan.
Echoing him, Durgapur UP Chan Chairman Mia Majhee said the court is being conducted every Saturday.
He also said, UP secretary has workloads, and it is so difficult to ensure quality.
Cases are redirected to the village courts from district judges and session courts. Due to their ignorance, common people file cases with judge courts.
Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Bashir Ahmed said frequent training on village courts is needed for the local elected representatives. Law enforcing agencies should know how these courts are conducted.
Deputy Director of Local Government Nahid Farjana Siddique said, locals hold very narrow knowledge about specific laws due to lack of their idea about village courts.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain said, "The government is committed to ensure good governance from top to bottom. Village courts and other local governance issues are being effectively monitored.


