Wednesday, 29 January, 2020, 8:47 PM
Labour migration to Malaysia

Published : Wednesday, 29 January, 2020

Dear Sir

Bangladesh is one of the leading labour exporting countries in the world. Malaysia is one of the favourite destinations of our migrant workers. Bangladesh has been sitting on a zero-cost labour recruitment offer that Malaysia made more than a year ago. According to the offer, Malaysian employers will pay visa fees, airfares, medical screening costs, recruitment agency commissions and levies for Bangladeshi job seekers -- a system that falls under the UN convention on migrant workers.

Following a zero-cost labour recruitment pact with Nepal in October, 2018, Malaysia said it would sign a similar deal with Bangladesh. But since then, Dhaka has not taken any concrete steps to secure the deal with Malaysia, home to some eight lakh Bangladeshis. Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur held talks several times since Malaysia suspended labour recruitment from Bangladesh in September 2018.

Since the Bangladeshi labour market in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia is facing difficulties Bangladesh authorities should search for alternative markets. At the same time they should take initiatives cautiously so that labour can migrate safely and their security is ensured in the new country.





Khalid Khan
Over email



